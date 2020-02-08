Ryan Brehm hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 32nd at 5 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 399-yard par-4 13th hole, Brehm had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Brehm chipped in his fourth shot from 32 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Brehm hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 397-yard par-4 15th. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Brehm hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Brehm chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Brehm to 4 under for the round.

At the 381-yard par-4 first, Brehm got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Brehm to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 second, Brehm hit his 156 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Brehm to 4 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Brehm chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 5 under for the round.