In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Chris Stroud hit 7 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Stroud finished his day tied for 130th at 6 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Stroud had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Stroud's 101 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 2 under for the round.

At the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Stroud hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stroud to 3 under for the round.

Stroud missed the green on his first shot on the 106-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Stroud to 4 under for the round.

Stroud's tee shot went 289 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 29 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 446-yard par-4 10th. This moved Stroud to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 399-yard par-4 13th, Stroud went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 14th, Stroud got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Stroud to even-par for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Stroud his chip went 12 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.