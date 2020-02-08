  • Chris Stroud shoots 3-over 75 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the third round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Chris Stroud chips in from just off the green to make birdie at the Pebble Beach par-3 7th hole.
    Highlights

    Chris Stroud chips in for birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

