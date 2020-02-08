-
Brandt Snedeker shoots 2-over 74 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brandt Snedeker's approach to 5 feet leads to birdie at AT&T Pebble BeachIn the third round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Brandt Snedeker lands his 131-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the Pebble Beach par-5 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Brandt Snedeker hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 77th at 1 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.
On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 466-yard par-4 ninth hole, Snedeker had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Snedeker's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Snedeker hit his 131 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Snedeker went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fifth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a double bogey. This moved Snedeker to 2 over for the round.
