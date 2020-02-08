In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Kevin Streelman hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 4th at 11 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the par-4 first, Streelman's 164 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 390-yard par-4 third hole, Streelman had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.

On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Streelman's his second shot went 23 yards to the right rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 eighth hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Streelman's 189 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Streelman to 5 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Streelman's tee shot went 209 yards to the fringe and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 573-yard par-5 14th hole, Streelman hit an approach shot from 115 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 5 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Streelman's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.