In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, David Hearn hit 13 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Hearn finished his day tied for 140th at 8 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Hearn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Hearn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hearn to 2 under for the round.

On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Hearn's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hearn reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.

Hearn got a double bogey on the 380-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hearn to 3 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Hearn's his second shot went 30 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 573-yard par-5 14th hole, Hearn hit an approach shot from 122 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 3 over for the round.