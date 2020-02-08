Jason Dufner hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his day tied for 44th at 4 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 381-yard par-4 first, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 1 over for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Dufner chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 third hole, Dufner had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Dufner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Dufner's 166 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 11th hole, Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 4 under for the round.

After a 250 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 14th, Dufner chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Dufner had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 4 under for the round.