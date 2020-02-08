Jimmy Walker hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Walker finished his day tied for 127th at 5 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 446-yard par-4 10th, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 11th hole, Walker had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Walker to even for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 14th, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Walker to 3 over for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Walker's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

At the 381-yard par-4 first, Walker got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Walker to 7 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Walker got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Walker to 8 over for the round.

Walker hit his tee shot 277 yards to the native area on the 466-yard par-4 ninth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Walker to 7 over for the round.