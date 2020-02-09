-
Graeme McDowell putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 third round in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
-
February 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 08, 2020
Graeme McDowell hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. McDowell finished his day tied for 120th at 3 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.
On the 397-yard par-4 15th, Graeme McDowell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Graeme McDowell to even for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, McDowell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.
On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, McDowell's tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
McDowell got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McDowell to 1 over for the round.
