-
-
Kevin Na shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
-
February 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 08, 2020
Kevin Na hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Na finished his day tied for 32nd at 5 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Na had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
At the 390-yard par-4 third, Na got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Na had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.