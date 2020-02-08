Paul Casey hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Casey finished his day tied for 20th at 6 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 380-yard par-4 11th hole, Casey had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Casey to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 202-yard par-3 12th, Casey missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Casey to 1 over for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Casey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to even for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 1 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Casey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Casey to even-par for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Casey chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Casey's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Casey got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 1 over for the round.