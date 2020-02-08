  • Paul Casey shoots 1-over 73 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the third round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Paul Casey holes a 22-foot putt to make birdie at the Pebble Beach par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

