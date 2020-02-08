In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, D.A. Points hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Points finished his day tied for 123rd at 4 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.

D.A. Points got a double bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving D.A. Points to 2 over for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Points chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Points to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Points's 121 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Points to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Points had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Points to 1 under for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 11th, Points had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Points to even for the round.

Points got a bogey on the 399-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Points to 1 over for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 14th, Points got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Points to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Points's 157 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Points to 1 over for the round.

After a 249 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Points chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Points to even-par for the round.