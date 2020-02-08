In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pat Perez hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 127th at 5 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.

Perez got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to 1 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Perez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Perez to even-par for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Perez chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Perez had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Perez to even for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Perez's 132 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Perez's tee shot went 193 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Perez hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 14th. This moved Perez to 1 over for the round.

After a 244 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 15th, Perez chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Perez to 2 over for the round.