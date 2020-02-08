-
-
Sean O'Hair shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
-
February 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 08, 2020
Sean O'Hair hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. O'Hair finished his day tied for 20th at 6 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to left intermediate rough on the par-5 18th, O'Hair hit his 240 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, O'Hair chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, O'Hair hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 331-yard par-4 fourth. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, O'Hair's tee shot went 194 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, O'Hair reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved O'Hair to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.