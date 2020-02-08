-
Luke Donald shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Luke Donald hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 55th at 3 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.
On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Donald reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.
On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Donald had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Donald had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 4 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Donald hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Donald to 3 under for the round.
