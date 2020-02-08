-
Arjun Atwal comes back from a rocky start in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Arjun Atwal hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Atwal finished his round tied for 72nd at 2 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 15 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Arjun Atwal had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Arjun Atwal to 1 under for the round.
At the 380-yard par-4 11th, Atwal got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Atwal to even for the round.
At the 397-yard par-4 15th, Atwal got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Atwal to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Atwal's 171 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Atwal to 1 under for the round.
