John Senden posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 08, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
John Senden hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and finished the round bogey free. Senden finished his day tied for 20th at 6 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 11th hole, John Senden had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved John Senden to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Senden's 130 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Senden to 2 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Senden reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Senden to 3 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Senden chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Senden to 4 under for the round.
