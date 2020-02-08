In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Brian Gay hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Gay finished his round tied for 16th at 7 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 15 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Gay's his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Gay's 126 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to even-par for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 14th, Gay chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

Gay got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to even for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Gay hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Gay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 third hole, Gay had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 sixth, Gay chipped in his third shot from 30 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Gay to 5 under for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 4 under for the round.