Charley Hoffman hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 77th at 1 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 381-yard par-4 first, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 331-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hoffman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 11th hole, Hoffman had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Hoffman's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Hoffman got a double bogey on the 399-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Hoffman's tee shot went 152 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.