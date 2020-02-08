In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Chad Campbell hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Campbell finished his day tied for 109th at 2 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.

After a 275 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Campbell chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Campbell to 1 under for the round.

On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Campbell's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Campbell chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Campbell to 1 under for the round.

At the 380-yard par-4 11th, Campbell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Campbell to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Campbell's 139 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Campbell to 1 under for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 14th, Campbell got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Campbell to even-par for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Campbell hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Campbell to even for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Campbell chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Campbell to 1 under for the round.