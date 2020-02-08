In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jim Furyk hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Furyk finished his day tied for 69th at 2 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Furyk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 33-foot putt for eagle. This put Furyk at 2 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Furyk got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 4 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Furyk to even-par for the round.

On the 399-yard par-4 13th hole, Furyk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Furyk to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Furyk hit his 110 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Furyk to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Furyk's 131 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Furyk to 3 under for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Furyk hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Furyk to 4 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Furyk got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Furyk to 3 under for the round.