In his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Steve Stricker hit 12 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Stricker finished his day tied for 90th at even par; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 16 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.

At the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Stricker hit a tee shot 103 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stricker to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Stricker's 189 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stricker to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Stricker went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Stricker to 1 under for the round.

Stricker's tee shot went 312 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 446-yard par-4 10th. This moved Stricker to even-par for the round.

Stricker got a bogey on the 399-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stricker to 1 over for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 14th, Stricker chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stricker to 2 over for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Stricker hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stricker to 1 over for the round.