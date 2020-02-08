  • Phil Mickelson shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the third round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Phil Mickelson carded a 5-under 67 at Pebble Beach Golf Links, getting him to 16-under for the tournament, just one stroke off the lead heading into Sunday.
    Extended Highlights

    Phil Mickelson's Round 3 highlights from AT&T Pebble Beach

    In the third round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Phil Mickelson carded a 5-under 67 at Pebble Beach Golf Links, getting him to 16-under for the tournament, just one stroke off the lead heading into Sunday.