Phil Mickelson hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Mickelson finished his day in 2nd at 16 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 17 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 14 under.

On the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Mickelson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second hole, Mickelson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 2 under for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Mickelson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mickelson to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Mickelson's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 399-yard par-4 13th hole, Mickelson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Mickelson to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Mickelson chipped in his fourth shot from 30 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Mickelson to 4 under for the round.

After a 267 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 5 under for the round.