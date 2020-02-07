Isaiah Salinda hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Salinda finished his round tied for 133rd at 4 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 13 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 12 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 381-yard par-4 first, Salinda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Salinda to 1 over for the round.

Salinda hit his tee shot 247 yards to the fairway bunker on the 331-yard par-4 fourth. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Salinda to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 sixth, Salinda's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Salinda to even for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Salinda's tee shot went 119 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 eighth hole, Salinda chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Salinda to even-par for the round.

Salinda got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Salinda to 1 over for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 11th, Salinda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Salinda to 2 over for the round.

On the 573-yard par-5 14th hole, Salinda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Salinda to 1 over for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Salinda's tee shot went 160 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Salinda chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Salinda to 1 over for the round.