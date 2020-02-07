-
Patrick Martin rebounds from poor front in second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Patrick Martin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Martin finished his day tied for 104th at 1 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 14 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 12 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the left rough on the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Patrick Martin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Patrick Martin to 1 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 14th, Martin got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Martin to even-par for the round.
Martin got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Martin to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into fairway bunker, Martin hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Martin to even for the round.
