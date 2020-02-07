Doug Ghim hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 45th at 3 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 14 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 12 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 11 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Ghim hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 10th. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Ghim's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ghim hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 14th. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Ghim had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to even for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Ghim hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

At the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Ghim got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Ghim to 3 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Ghim's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.