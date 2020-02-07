In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Cameron Champ hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 20th at 6 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 14 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 12 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 first, Champ's 143 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 second, Champ's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 eighth hole, Champ had a 195 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Champ's 229 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 4 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Champ to 5 under for the round.

Champ got a bogey on the 380-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Champ to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Champ had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 18th, Champ hit his 85 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Champ to 6 under for the round.