Justin Suh shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Justin Suh hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Suh finished his day tied for 20th at 6 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 14 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 12 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 11 under.
After a 292 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Suh chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to 1 under for the round.
On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Suh's tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 29 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Suh chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Suh to 2 under for the round.
At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Suh hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Suh to 3 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 14th, Suh got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Suh to 2 under for the round.
