Aaron Wise hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 77th at 1 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 13 under; Jason Day and Phil Mickelson are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Dustin Johnson and Chris Baker are tied for 4th at 10 under.

At the 380-yard par-4 11th, Wise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to even for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 first, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Wise chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.

On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Wise's his second shot went 25 yards to the fringe and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.

At the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Wise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wise to 2 over for the round.