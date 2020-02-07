-
Kramer Hickok shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Kramer Hickok hit 10 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 133rd at 4 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 14 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 12 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-4 11th, Hickok's 112 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Hickok's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Hickok's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 502-yard par-5 second, Hickok got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hickok to 2 over for the round.
On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.
