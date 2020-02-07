In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Adam Schenk hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his round tied for 16th at 6 under Nick Taylor is in 1st at 12 under, Chris Baker is in 2nd at 11 under, and Jason Day is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 third, Schenk's 76 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Schenk's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Schenk chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 eighth hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.

At the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Schenk got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Schenk's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 399-yard par-4 13th hole, Schenk had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Schenk chipped in his third shot from 64 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.