In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Richy Werenski hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Werenski finished his day tied for 24th at 5 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 14 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 12 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 11 under.

Werenski got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.

At the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Werenski hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to even-par for the round.

After a 253 yard drive on the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Werenski chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Werenski's tee shot went 119 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 eighth hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Werenski's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 399-yard par-4 13th, Werenski had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Werenski to even-par for the round.

Werenski got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Werenski to 1 over for the round.

At the 178-yard par-3 17th, Werenski hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to even for the round.