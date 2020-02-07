-
Cameron Davis shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Davis hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at even for the tournament. Davis finished his day tied for 89th at even par; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 14 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 12 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Davis had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Davis to 1 over for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Davis reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 381-yard par-4 first hole, Davis had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 1 over for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Davis chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to even for the round.
On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.
On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Davis's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
