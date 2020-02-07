Keith Mitchell hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 14th at 7 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 14 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 12 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 third hole, Mitchell had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 188-yard par-3 fifth green, Mitchell suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Mitchell at 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Mitchell hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 14th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Mitchell's 139 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Mitchell had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Mitchell to 5 under for the round.