In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, J.J. Spaun hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 133rd at 4 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 14 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 12 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 11 under.

At the 446-yard par-4 10th, Spaun got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Spaun's his second shot went 14 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

Spaun got a double bogey on the 331-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Spaun to 4 over for the round.

On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Spaun's tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

Spaun hit his second shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 eighth. This moved Spaun to 6 over for the round.