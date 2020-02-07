In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Tom Hoge hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hoge finished his round tied for 76th at 1 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 12 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 11 under; and Chris Baker, Phil Mickelson, and Dustin Johnson are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Hoge got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hoge to 1 over for the round.

On the 390-yard par-4 third hole, Hoge reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Hoge chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Hoge hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 446-yard par-4 10th. This moved Hoge to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 573-yard par-5 14th hole, Hoge hit an approach shot from 106 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

After a 254 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 16th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoge to even-par for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 1 over for the round.