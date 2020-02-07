-
Beau Hossler finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Beau Hossler hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his day tied for 45th at 3 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 14 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 12 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 11 under.
Hossler got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Hossler's 132 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 14th, Hossler chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.
After a 274 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Hossler chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to even for the round.
