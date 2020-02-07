-
Joseph Bramlett shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Joseph Bramlett hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 66th at 2 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 14 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 12 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 11th hole, Bramlett had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
On the 573-yard par-5 14th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Bramlett reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at even for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bramlett hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 second. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Bramlett's 122 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.
