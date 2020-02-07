-
Joel Dahmen shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Joel Dahmen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 105th at 1 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 12 under; Jason Day and Chris Baker are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Alex Noren, Charl Schwartzel, Scott Piercy, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Cantlay, and Dustin Johnson are tied for 4th at 9 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Dahmen hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 399-yard par-4 13th. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 14th, Dahmen hit his 119 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Dahmen had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.
On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Dahmen's tee shot went 201 yards to the left rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
