Harry Higgs hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 8th at 8 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 14 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 12 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 381-yard par-4 first, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to 1 over for the round.

At the 502-yard par-5 second, Higgs got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Higgs to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 third hole, Higgs had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to even for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Higgs's tee shot went 114 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 2 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 eighth hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Higgs's 113 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 573-yard par-5 14th, Higgs chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Higgs had a 84 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Higgs's 121 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Higgs to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Higgs hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.