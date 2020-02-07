  • Harry Higgs shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

  • In the second round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Harry Higgs lands his 118-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the Pebble Beach par-4 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Harry Higgs dials in approach to set up birdie at AT&T Pebble Beach

