-
-
Cameron Tringale putts well in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
-
February 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 07, 2020
Cameron Tringale hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tringale finished his round tied for 42nd at 3 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 13 under; Phil Mickelson is in 2nd at 12 under; and Jason Day is in 3rd at 11 under.
After a 293 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Cameron Tringale chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Tringale to 1 under for the round.
On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Tringale's tee shot went 195 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 399-yard par-4 13th hole, Tringale had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Tringale's 115 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Tringale had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.