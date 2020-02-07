In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Chris Baker hit 14 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Baker finished his round tied for 4th at 10 under with Dustin Johnson; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 13 under; and Jason Day and Phil Mickelson are tied for 2nd at 11 under.

On the par-4 13th, Baker's 136 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 573-yard par-5 14th hole, Baker hit an approach shot from 119 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Baker had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Baker to 3 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 543-yard par-5 18th, Baker chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 5 under for the round.

At the 381-yard par-4 first, Baker reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Baker at 6 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Baker chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Baker to 7 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Baker hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 10-feet taking a par. This left Baker to 9 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Baker chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Baker to 8 under for the round.