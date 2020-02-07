-
Mark Anderson shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Mark Anderson hit 13 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Anderson finished his day tied for 89th at even par; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 14 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 12 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-4 10th, Anderson's 144 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Anderson to 1 under for the round.
Anderson got a bogey on the 390-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Anderson to even-par for the round.
At the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Anderson hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 1 under for the round.
On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Anderson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 2 under for the round.
