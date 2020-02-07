In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Satoshi Kodaira hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Kodaira finished his day tied for 144th at 6 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 14 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 12 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 10th, Kodaira's 174 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 12th, Kodaira's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Kodaira's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th, Kodaira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kodaira to even for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Kodaira reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

On the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Kodaira hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Kodaira to 1 under for the round.

Kodaira got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kodaira to even-par for the round.

At the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Kodaira got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kodaira to 1 over for the round.