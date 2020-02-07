-
-
Rhein Gibson shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
-
February 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 07, 2020
Rhein Gibson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at even for the tournament. Gibson finished his round tied for 92nd at even par; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 13 under; Jason Day and Phil Mickelson are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Dustin Johnson and Chris Baker are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the par-5 14th, Gibson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gibson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 16th hole, Gibson had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gibson to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Gibson's 132 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gibson to 4 under for the round.
At the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Gibson hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gibson to 5 under for the round.
On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Gibson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Gibson to 4 under for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 eighth, Gibson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gibson to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.