In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, James Hahn hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his round tied for 60th at 2 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 12 under; Jason Day and Chris Baker are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 15th, Hahn's 137 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

After a 221 yard drive on the 381-yard par-4 first, Hahn chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hahn to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 second, Hahn's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Hahn's tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

At the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Hahn reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Hahn at 2 under for the round.