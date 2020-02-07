Jim Herman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 45th at 3 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 14 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 12 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 11 under.

At the 381-yard par-4 first, Herman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.

After a 263 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Herman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to even for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 ninth, Herman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herman to even-par for the round.

Herman his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Herman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Herman chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Herman to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Herman hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Herman to 1 over for the round.