In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Brice Garnett hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Garnett finished his round tied for 46th at 3 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 12 under; Jason Day and Chris Baker are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Charl Schwartzel, Scott Piercy, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Cantlay, and Dustin Johnson are tied for 4th at 9 under.

After a 231 yard drive on the 381-yard par-4 first, Brice Garnett chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brice Garnett to 1 over for the round.

On the 502-yard par-5 second, Garnett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garnett to even-par for the round.

On the 446-yard par-4 10th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 11th hole, Garnett reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to even for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Garnett hit a tee shot 203 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Garnett's 123 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

On the 178-yard par-3 17th, Garnett hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Garnett to 2 under for the round.