In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Sam Saunders hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Saunders finished his day in 155th at 12 over; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 14 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 12 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 11 under.

Saunders got a bogey on the 381-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Saunders to 1 over for the round.

On the 331-yard par-4 fourth, Saunders had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Saunders to 2 over for the round.

On the 188-yard par-3 fifth, Saunders's his second shot went 29 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Saunders got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Saunders to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Saunders's 106 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Saunders to 3 over for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 16th, Saunders had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Saunders to 4 over for the round.