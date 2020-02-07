Fabián Gómez hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Gómez finished his day tied for 35th at 4 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 14 under; Jason Day is in 2nd at 12 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 11 under.

On his tee stroke on the 446-yard par-4 10th, Gómez went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Gómez to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 11th hole, Gómez had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gómez to even for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 12th, Gómez hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Gómez's 161 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 2 under for the round.

On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Gómez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 3 under for the round.

On the 381-yard par-4 first, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gómez to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Gómez hit his 227 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Gómez to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 390-yard par-4 third hole, Gómez chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Gómez to 5 under for the round.

On the 513-yard par-5 sixth hole, Gómez reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 6 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 106-yard par-3 seventh, Gómez missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Gómez to 6 under for the round.