Jason Day putts himself to a 8-under 64 in second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 07, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jason Day sinks 22-footer for birdie at AT&T Pebble BeachIn the second round of the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jason Day rolls in a 22-foot putt to make birdie at the Pebble Beach par-5 18th hole.
In his second round at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Jason Day hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Day finished his day in 2nd at 12 under; Nick Taylor is in 1st at 14 under; and Phil Mickelson is in 3rd at 11 under.
After a 281 yard drive on the 502-yard par-5 second, Jason Day chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jason Day to 1 under for the round.
Day missed the green on his first shot on the 188-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 15 yards for birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 513-yard par-5 sixth, Day chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.
Day hit his tee at the green on the 202-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 51-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Day to 4 under for the round.
At the par-5 14th, Day chipped in his third shot from 41 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Day to 6 under for the round.
On the 397-yard par-4 15th hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 7 under for the round.
On the 543-yard par-5 18th hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 8 under for the round.
